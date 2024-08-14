Trump Is Having A Breakdown As He Accuses NY Of Trying To Steal The Election

Donald Trump reacted to gag order not being lifted in his criminal case in New York by accusing the state of trying to steal the election for Kamala Harris.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Judge Merchan just ruled that I, the Republican candidate for President, and leading in the Polls, am still under a Gag Order CONCERNING VERY IMPORTANT THINGS WHICH MUST BE BROUGHT TO LIGHT. I AM NOT ALLOWED TO ANSWER REPORTERS QUESTIONS. Can you believe this? The New York Courts refuse to act. This is happening right before the voting begins on September 6th.

Suppression and manipulation of the vote. Voter interference. This is the real Fascist “stuff,” the old Soviet Union! So much to say, and I’m not allowed to say it. Must get U.S. Supreme Court involved. New York is trying to steal the Election!

The gag order does not limit Trump’s ability to campaign. It only restricts Trump from attacking members of the court, their families, and jurors. Trump wants the gag order lifted because he wants to attack the judge before he is sentenced next month.

Trump is attempting to manipulate and influence his potential sentence.

Trump is free to comment on any national issues that are related to his campaign, but with Harris leading in almost all of the polls currently, Trump is going to use the gag order to claim that the election was stolen from him.

Donald Trump isn’t campaigning. New polling shows that a majority of voters think that he lacks the physical and mental stamina to be president.

The ex-president has been unable to cope with the rise of Kamala Harris , and his comments about the gag order are another sign of his severe mental deterioration.