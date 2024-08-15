JD Vance Tried To Campaign In Pennsylvania, But Didn’t Know Where He Was

The JD Vance campaign tour arrived in Western Pennsylvania where Trump’s running mate had to read his location off of a card.

Video:

Vance: It’s great to be part of VF post Uhh *reaches in pocket and pulls out card* VFA— VFW Post 92 pic.twitter.com/QRvrnrvZNL — Acyn (@Acyn) August 15, 2024

Vance said, “It is actually great to be back in VFA post, VFW post…” Vance then pulled the card out of his pocket, “92. I’ve actually got the card right here in my pocket.”

Trump’s running mate was in one of the reddest parts of Western Pennsylvania, New Kensington, and he did not know where he was.

With Trump sparingly hitting the road, the whole point of JD Vance being on the ticket was appealing to blue collar voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Vance has been a failure in this mission.

On Wednesday, Vance spoke to a nearly empty parking lot in Michigan. At least there appeared to be people at the VFW post, so that is an improvement.

JD Vance’s campaigning is the Spinal Tap of vice presidential campaigns. Vance is not only terrible at being on the stump. He thinks that he is good, and his arrogant ineptitude is part of his charm.

The Republicans who were already going to vote for Trump-Vance won’t be moved by any of this, but the swing voters in these key states see what is going on, and it would not be surprising if JD Vance is viewed as a net negative to the campaign.