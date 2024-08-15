Kamala Harris Campaign Responds To Trump’s Nationally Televised Breakdown

Donald Trump had some sort of a episode that he disguised as a press conference in New Jersey, and the Harris campaign had the ideal response.

The Harris campaign responded in a statement:

We aren’t sure what we just watched and neither is America.

From his member-only golf club, Donald Trump tried to read some paper for more than 40 minutes, while giving a stream of not-much-consciousness. It was quite boring. Networks cut from his speech (except Fox, he has Dominion over them).

Then, he took some questions. It did not get better.

To say that it didn’t get better is a vast understatement. It got much, much, much worse. Trump completely lost what marbles he has left and spent much of the question portion of the fiasco ranting about stolen elections, and the court cases against him.

CNN fact checker Daniel Dale described it as a pile of nonsense:

CNN's Daniel Dale with a brutal fact check of Trump, " I made a whole list here of other claims that were just flat out wrong, like this was just a whole bunch of nonsense." pic.twitter.com/i0pkTHA0ps — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 15, 2024

Harris-Walz campaign spokesman James Singer said:

At his country club, Donald Trump, huffed and puffed his opposition to lowering food costs for middle and working class Americans and prescription drug costs for seniors before pivoting back to his usual lies and delusions.

No surprise, Trump doesn’t want to defend his agenda that would raise costs for families by $3,900 a year, cut Social Security, and eliminate the Affordable Care Act – all so he can give his rich donors tax breaks.

The American people cannot trust a word Donald Trump says, but they can trust Vice President Kamala Harris , who has spent her life taking on fraudsters, cheaters, and criminals like Donald Trump to make our country safer and lower costs for the middle class.

Donald Trump is having some type of very public breakdown. It has been building since Joe Biden left the race. Trump knows he’s losing, doesn’t know how to reverse it, and can only watch as his return to power slips away from him, as America prefers normal to the nightmarish hellscape that is Donald Trump’s mind.