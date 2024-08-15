Trump Likely Lost Millions More Votes With Press Conference Meltdown

Over the course of nearly an hour and a half, Donald Trump unraveled and reminded voters why they want a new, younger president.

Trump showed that he was completely out of control by starting off reading a prepared statement that went on for nearly half an hour. At one point Trump got bored and started ranting about windmills and bird cemeteries:

Trump has left the prepared text behind and is now incoherently rambling about solar energy, windmills, and bird cemeteries. pic.twitter.com/kIb6FOEOmv — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 15, 2024

Trump had to bring in an audience to clap for him during his press conference:

This is just sad. The Trump campaign had to have applause and fans at his low-energy press conference. pic.twitter.com/fclMYsySSY — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 15, 2024

Trump claimed his personal attacks against Kamala Harris were justified because she called him weird:

Trump melts down over being called weird, "She's certainly attacks me personally she actually called me weird. He is weird. It was just a sound bite and she called JD and I weird. He's not weird. He was a great student at Yale." pic.twitter.com/CDucomnvN0 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 15, 2024

Trump also claimed that the 2020 election was stolen, and went on a 20 minute rant about the legal cases against.

Just like in North Carolina, Trump was unable to stay on message as his broken mind wandered aimlessly from topic to topic. Trump is angry. He is not listening to any advice. Trump’s behavior looks a lot like how he behaved during COVID.

The biggest problem that the Republican Party has is that they keep nominating Donald Trump even though a strong majority of the country does not like the ex-president.

Trump thinks that he is winning by holding these fake press conferences when Kamala Harris hasn’t but it has been true for Trump’s entire time in public life that the more often people see Donald Trump, the less they like him.

Donald Trump is potentially costing himself millions of votes with this behavior, but he is out of control, can’t stop himself, and there is no one in the campaign who can stop him.

Every day that Donald Trump has a camera in front of his face, it is another win for Democrats.