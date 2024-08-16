GOP Focus Group Finds Voters Are Fleeing Trump For Kamala Harris

A voter focus group from Republican pollster Frank Luntz found that voters are excited about Kamala Harris and abandoning Trump.

Republican pollster voter focus group finds voters leaving Trump for Harris. One voter, "I switched because Harris is a breath of fresh air, totally different from what we've seen so far. It's newness and change that has needed."

Frank Luntz, a political pollster and a GOP communications consultant, puts out talking points for Republicans, so this was probably not what he wanted to hear. His latest focus group of Trump voters and previously undecided voters are now either breaking for Harris or, at the…

Voters mentioned Trump’s selection of JD Vance, Christian nationalism, Project 2025, and one voter even said that the debate was a disaster and the Republican convention looked like a wrestling match.

One voter said, “It’s more of an issue with Donald Trump and the options now available. I would not have voted for Joe Biden .

Another voter said, “I switched because Harris is a breath of fresh air, totally different from what we’ve seen so far. It’s newness and change that has been needed.”

Voters appear to be abandoning Trump because he is stale and extreme along with old. Voters don’t like JD Vance. They don’t like Project 2025 and they want fresh faces and voices.

Republicans have a big problem that won’t go away after the Democratic convention, or any of the other excuses that they are making. The main issue is that voters don’t want Donald Trump in the race for a third time as the Republican nominee.

The fundamental problem that could sink Republican hopes in 2024 is their inability to kick their Trump habit.

Voters are fleeing Trump and they are excited to have a newer younger non-presidential incumbent candidate for the first time since 2008.