Here Is How Kamala Harris Plans To Lower Grocery Prices In Her First 100 Days

Vice President Kamala Harris has released her plan to lower grocery prices in her first 100 days in office.

The Kamala Harris Plan To Lower Grocery Prices

According to the Harris campaign:

Vice President Harris knows that rising food prices remain a top concern for American families. Many big grocery chains that have seen production costs level off have nevertheless kept prices high and have seen their highest profits in two decades. While some food companies have passed along these savings, others still have not. Price fluctuations are normal in free markets, but Vice President Harris recognizes there is a big difference between fair pricing and the excessive prices unrelated to the costs of doing business that Americans have seen in the food and grocery industry.

That’s why Vice President Harris and Governor Walz will work to enact a plan in their first 100 days to go after bad actors to bring down Americans’ grocery costs and keep inflation in check. They will work with Congress to:

– Advance the first-ever federal ban on price gouging on food and groceries;

– Set clear rules of the road to make clear that big corporations can’t unfairly exploit consumers to run up excessive profits on food and groceries.

– Secure new authority for the FTC and state attorneys general to investigate and impose strict new penalties on companies that break the rules.

Extreme consolidation in the food industry has led to higher prices that account for a large part of higher grocery bills. To confront this issue, Vice President Harris will also direct her Administration to crack down on unfair mergers and acquisitions that give big food corporations the power to jack up food and grocery prices and undermine the competition that allows all businesses to thrive while keeping prices low for consumers. And her plan will support smaller businesses, like grocery stores, meat processors, farmers, and ranchers, so those industries can become more competitive.

Kamala Harris Plans To Use The Free Market To Lower Grocery Prices

While out of touch, Trump stood outside his private club and held up a box of Cheerios, but the ex-president didn’t offer any real plan to lower grocery prices. Trump planned to hold a news conference and promised that everything would be great if he returned to the White House. All of the nation’s problems will go away if Trump wins.

This was magical, nonsensical thinking by Trump, who has no policies and doesn’t plan on doing anything for the American people.

The Harris plan is the opposite of communism, socialism, or whatever Republicans will try to label it. It is about making big corporations function better for the consumer by using the pressures of the free market and capitalism.

Unlike Donald Trump, Kamala Harris has a plan to help people struggling with high grocery bills and make lives better.