Kamala Harris Proves She’s Trump’s Worst Nightmare In Economic Speech

Vice President Kamala Harris laid out her agenda of economically fighting for the middle class while leveling a devastating critique at Trump.

Harris outlined her plan to lower prices and her plan to cut taxes for 100 million Americans, but she also spoke about the importance of homeownership:

Kamala Harris is nailing this, "I know what homeownership means. It is more than a financial transaction. So much more than that. It is more than a house. Homeownership and what that means is a symbol of the pride that comes with hard work."

Harris’s most devastating criticism came on Trump’s tariff plan:

This is brutal for Trump. Harris says, "He wants to impose what is in effect a national sales tax on everyday products necessities that we import from other countries.. A Trump tax on gas. A Trump tax on food. A Trump tax on clothing. A Trump tax on over-the-counter medication."

Harris said, “He wants to impose what is in effect a national sales tax. On everyday products basic necessities that we import from other countries. That will devastate America. It will mean higher prices on just about every one of your daily needs. A trump tax on gas. A trump tax on food. A trump tax on clothing. A trump tax on over-the-counter medication. Economists have done the math. Donald Trump’s plan would cost a typical family $3900 a year. ”

There was a lot riding on Kamala Harris’s economic speech. Harris is still a new candidate, so it was important that she deliver her vision of what the economy can look like and strongly contrast herself with Trump.

Anyone who watched Trump’s hastily thrown-together press conference and speech in North Carolina that was supposed to be about the economy should have noticed that Donald Trump doesn’t talk about the middle class. Trump that everyone is as angry and grievance-driven as he is, so his whole plan is to whip up anger at every turn.

Donald Trump doesn’t have a plan to grow the economy, and the idea that Trump’s tariff plan is a Trump tax is going to be a nightmare for the ex-president and his party. Trump and the GOP have been waiting for VP Harris to stumble, but instead of stumbling the Vice President demonstrated that she can contrast herself with Trump and create endless headaches for the GOP.