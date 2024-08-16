Trump Falls Apart After Kamala Harris Delivers Economic Speech

Donald Trump fell apart on social media after being challenged by Kamala Harris’s economic address.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Kamala Harris wants to raise your taxes and make you pay for free healthcare and free housing in luxury hotels for her millions of illegal aliens. Meanwhile, our Veterans are sleeping on the streets and Kamala’s running mate, Weirdo Tim Walz , voted against my VA Mission Act that made healthcare more affordable and accessible for our Nation’s Heroes! Kamala and Walz will put Criminals, Terrorists, and Illegal Aliens FIRST. I will always put law-abiding, hardworking, patriotic AMERICANS First!

Kamala Harris is allowing Venezuela’s dangerous criminals to freely enter our country through her WIDE OPEN Southern Border, and now she wants to bring Venezuela’s dangerous economic policies into our Nation as well. If Kamala is elected and implements her Communist Price Caps, there will be famine, starvation, and poverty, the likes of which we have never seen. America will NEVER recover!

If you think things are expensive now, they will get 100 times WORSE if Kamala gets four years as President. Under her plan, Kamala will implement SOVIET Style Price Controls. She will abolish private health care, and make California’s ridiculous tax policies the law of the land, meaning EVERY American will be taxed up to 80% of their income! If you want more CASH and less TAX, VOTE TRUMP !!!

There is something almost sad about an older person in such a delusional state that he has to make up a candidate to campaign against that isn’t close to the truth. It is almost sad because then you remember that it is convicted felon and rapist Donald Trump doing the talking, and then the thought occurs about what he wants to do to America if he returns to the White House, and there is no sympathy for the mentally declining Trump.

Trump never addressed Harris’s point that Trump’s tariffs will raise taxes on everything you buy. Trump didn’t deny the Trump tax increase, but he falsely claimed that Harris would raise taxes more.

The Harris plan also does not include price controls. Trump made that up. Harris plans to pursue companies that engage in price gouging and other anti-free market activities.

Donald Trump has decided that Kamala Harris is a communist, and he will win the election by calling her a communist.

It is Trump and his party who want the government to decide on healthcare for women, which sounds a lot more communist than trying to lower prices through the free market.

Trump is failing. Harris stung Trump by exposing his economic plan for the rich , and the ex-president had no reply.