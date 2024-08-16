Trump Is So Mentally Gone That His Team Can’t Tell Him He’s Doing Debate Prep

Trump likes to claim that he doesn’t prepare for debates so his staff has to call his debate prep “policy time.”

The New York Times reported:\

Ms. Leavitt said the former president has “proven to be one of the best debaters in political history as evidenced by his knockout blow to Joe Biden . He does not need traditional debate prep but will continue to meet with respected policy advisers and effective communicators like Tulsi Gabbard, who successfully dominated Kamala Harris on the debate stage in 2020.”

Mr. Trump likes to say he doesn’t need to prepare for debates, and his team is under instructions to use the term “policy time” to describe their sessions. But Mr. Trump has spent more time this year practicing for debates than he did in either 2016 or 2020, according to advisers who have worked with him. His first debate against Mr. Biden in 2020 was disastrous for Mr. Trump, who came off as overbearing.

Like a parent trying to get a child to eat their vegetables, the Trump campaign has to disguise the debate prep, so that the candidate doesn’t get his ego bruised by having to admit that he studies and prepares for debates.

The concept is silly and not something that is befitting a person who wants to be the next president. Donald Trump can’t handle the idea of debate preparation, so it has to be called something else.

The Trump campaign obviously gave this story to Maggie Haberman, because they want it out there that he is serious and preparing, but what the story really reminds the American people is that Donald Trump is unfit to be president.