Tim Walz Has A Great Idea To Take Votes Away From Trump

Kamala Harris’s running mate Tim Walz wants to take votes away from Trump by campaigning at high school football games.

Politico reported on the idea from Gov. Walz, “One idea from the Minnesota governor and former football coach: attending a series of Friday night high school football games in key districts, according to two people familiar with the discussions.”

What a smart idea. Anyone who lives in a battleground state that is obsessed with high school football like Pennsylvania or Michigan can see what sending Walz and the local Democratic House candidate to campaign at the game could so.

In many of the swing states the margins are going to be very close so every vote counts. If Walz can reach voters in key districts by spending Friday night going to the local high school football game, it will be a great move and something that it is impossible to imagine Donald Trump or JD Vance ever being interested in trying.

Democrats should be campaigning in the places where regular people are.

Whereas Donald Trump holds rallies and expects voters to come to him. Harris and Walz are going to the people in their communities to ask for their votes.

In a close election, it’s the little things like going to a high school football game that can make all the difference.