Trump Threatens To Sue The Lincoln Project Over Ad

The Lincoln Project has been running an ad at Mar-a-Lago pointing out how Trump’s campaign people have failed him, and now the ex-president is threatening to sue.

Watch the ad:

A narrator speaks directly to Trump :

Uh, Donald, they were wrong. Suzy Wiles, Chris LaCivita, Tony the Pollster, they got it wrong. President Joe Biden has just announced that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race. They told you that Biden would never quit, that you should speak up. Spend all that time, all that money, so much money, focusing on Biden, how he’s too old.

Now it’s Harris, she’s younger than you, by a lot, faster on her feet, better than Biden was on camera. They were wrong, but they’re wrong a lot. Wrong that Vance would help you. You know he’s terrible. It’s sad, Donald. They spend more time trying to keep you under control than trying to win.

More time trying to keep you from looking at what they’re spending. What they’re doing behind your back. Sad. Maybe you’re losing your grip, Donald. Maybe you’re the only one who could run your campaign. If Susie and Chris got it so wrong on Biden, what else have they screwed up?

The ad was another move to get into Trump’s head and unnerve him, and judging from the statement that The Lincoln Project sent to PoliticusUSA, it worked, “The Lincoln Project received a cease and desist for an ad currently running on Fox News in Mar-a-Lago. As it turns out, these losers can’t stand to be laughed at or mocked, and LaCivita and Wiles apparently didn’t appreciate that our ad states the obvious–Chris and Susie have royally screwed up Trump’s campaign and selected for him the weirdest ever VP candidate — kookier even than Sarah Palin.”

Trump is losing the election and what might be left of his mind. Instead of hitting the campaign trail and talking to voters, Trump is threatening legal action over political TV ads. Donald Trump won’t sue. He probably doesn’t have the money to afford another lawsuit.

The cease and desist letter shows where Trump’s mind is, and it’s not on winning the election in November.