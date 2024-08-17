VFW Commander Blasts Trump For Disrespecting The Medal Of Honor

The fallout from Trump claiming that the Presidential Medal of Freedom is better than the Medal of Honor has reached nuclear proportions as national VFW Commander blasted the ex-president.

VFW Commander Al Lipphardt said in a statement:

These asinine comments not only diminish the significance of our nation’s highest award for valor, but also crassly characterizes the sacrifices of those who have risked their lives above and beyond the call of duty.

When a candidate to serve as our military’s commander-in-chief so brazenly dismisses the valor and reverence symbolized by the Medal of Honor and those who have earned it, I must question whether they would discharge their responsibilities to our men and women in uniform with the seriousness and discernment necessary for such a powerful position. It is even more disappointing when these comments come from a man who already served in this noble office and should frankly already know better.

While the Presidential Medal of Freedom maybe our nation’s highest civilian award, the Medal of Honor is more sacred as it represents the gallantry and intrepidity of courageous and selfless service members, often at the cost of grievous wounds and even their lives. It’s because of our Medal of Honor recipients that great Americans like Miriam Adelson have the freedom to live to their fullest potential and make such lasting contributions to our great nation.

We would like to remind Mr. Trump that the 12 times he had the honor of awarding the Medal of Honor as president of the United States, those were heroes not of his own choosing. He bestowed those medals on behalf of Congress, representing all Americans of a grateful nation. We hold the donation of their lives in service to our country in the highest esteem, and so should he.

Commander Lipphardt was correct. This isn’t about politics. Trump’s comments were about respecting service and sacrifice. Trump doesn’t respect the service and sacrifice of members who are currently serving and sacrificing, or have served and are sacrificing.

If a person can’t respect the members of military past and present, how can they be counted on to fulfill their duties as Commander in Chief?

At its core, the question is what sort of human being do we want representing the nation in the White House?

A person who doesn’t respect veterans is a person who also won’t respect America and its values.