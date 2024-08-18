JD Vance Claims All The Polls Are Fake During Fox Free Fall

JD Vance has an answer for why he and Donald Trump are tied or losing in every credible poll. Vance claimed that the polls are fake.

Vance said on Fox News Sunday when asked about the polls:

You know, Shannon, I think there are a lot of polls that actually show her stagnating and leveling off. Of course, ABC/Washington Post was a wildly inaccurate pollster in the summer of 2020. And look if you see the numbers that we’re seeing and you actually talk to the American people. I feel extremely confident that we’re going to be in the right place come November. We can’t worry about polls. We have to run through the finish line and encourage everybody to get out there and vote. But our message is going to be very simple. If you want to get back to the peace and prosperity, the rising, take-home pay. Donald Trump delivered it once and he can do it again if you want to double down on the failed policies that have delivered higher food prices and higher housing prices. Well, Kamala Harris has been vice president for 3.5 years and I guarantee she’s going to make the problem worse if the American people give her a promotion, the thing we have to remember one final point.

Let me just say one final point on this, Shannon because I think it’s important consistently. What you’ve seen in 2016 and 2020 is that the media uses fake polls to drive down Republican turnout and to create dissension and conflict with Republican voters. I’m telling you every single person who’s watching this that the Trump campaign is in a very, very good spot. We’re going to win this race. We just have to run through the finish line.

JD Vance is now claiming that all of the polls are a plot to lower Republican turnout for the election, which makes no sense because the polls that are being released have nothing to do with the campaigns. The corporations that own these big media companies would love to see an even bigger corporate tax cut if Trump won.

The polls aren’t a conspiracy to get Donald Trump and his supporters. The polls are reflecting the fact that voters are currently preferring the younger, more positive message of Kamala Harris over Donald Trump’s endless gloom and doom,

The Trump campaign is spiraling because they can’t say that they are losing because a majority of voters don’t like them and think that they are weird, so they are attacking the polls with bogus claims of bias.

The election has turned while JD Vance and Donald Trump refuse to see reality as voters move to Kamala Harris and Tim Walz .