Kamala Harris And Tim Walz Crush Trump With Joy In PA

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz launched their Pennsylvania bus tour with the joy and optimism that is spreading among voters.

Video:

Here are the full remarks of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz as they launched their bus tour of Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/IGG9X5lF8T — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 18, 2024

Tim Walz said:

She’s bringing out the joy in the hearts of Americans. She’s bringing out, she’s bringing out the kindness that ties us together. The decency, the vision of a better tomorrow. And these, each of these volunteers and the people put it on, they all said it. They said it is so much better to be for, for something rather than against something to be for the future, not going back. Those, that’s what people know. And we, some of us who have less hair and are old enough can remember when you could go to Thanksgiving, watch a Steelers game with your relatives and not complain about politics the whole time, not be on each other’s neck because you shared a commitment to democracy, a commitment to personal freedoms, a commitment to public education, a commitment to infrastructure.

We don’t call each other names. We don’t do it and we don’t use the leach fortunate amongst us as punch lines for our jokes because they are our neighbors, they are our neighbors. And so you’re getting an opportunity to see the best side of America for the young people here. They maybe haven’t seen a campaign like this because of COVID because of things that’s happening. This is a chance to bring out that joy, turn the page and look to the future.

Vice President Harris said in her remarks:

That’s what this campaign is about. This campaign is about a recognition that frankly over the last several years, there’s been this kind of perversion that has taken place I think, which is to suggest, which is to suggest that the measure of the strength of a leader is based on who you beat down. When what we know is the real and true measure of the strength of a leader is based on who you lift up.

That’s what we see as strength. We know what strength looks like. That’s what strike looks like. Anybody who is about beating down other people is a coward. This is what strength looks like. So we know what we are about. We know what we stand for.

What is crushing Trump and his campaign more than anything is the joy and optimism of the Democratic ticket. People are tired of the negativity. They are tired of Trump’s endless droning on about how bad everything is.

The majority of Americans seem tired of Trump and his negativity . Everything is always wrong and America is doomed to a great depression, World War III or both.

Donald Trump’s act of trying to scare the majority of Americans into believing that the nation is doomed unless he goes back to the White House is tiresome.

The secret sauce to Harris’s success is that a majority of Americans want to feel good about supporting something, and it is infectious joy that Harris is spreading that is sowing the seeds for the political demise of Trump and MAGA.