Trump Melts Down Over The Empty Seats At His Pennsylvania Rally

Trump is having a meltdown over people seeing all of the empty seats at his Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

We had to turn away lots of people yesterday in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, but Comrade Kamala Harris’ Social Media Operation showed empty seats, long before the Rally started, early in the afternoon when, in actuality, we had to turn away 11,500 people! She’s a Crooked Radical Left Politician, and always will be! Everything she touches turns bad, just like California, and San Francisco before it – as is the case with all Marxists. She should have never been Vice President, and had to stage a COUP of Joe Biden , with her America-hating friends, Barrack Hussein Obama, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and the rest. Comrade Kamala is a STONE COLD LOSER, she will FAIL and, if she doesn’t, our Country will cease to exist as we know it, turning into a Communist, Crime Ridden Garbage Dump. November 5th will be the Most Important Date in the History of the U.S.A. It’s as simple as that!…

This is going to come as a shock, but Donald Trump was lying.

How do we know that Donald Trump is lying? Watch the video with your sound on:

Trump’s audience is exiting as he rambles incoherently in Pennsylvania, leaving even more empty seatspic.twitter.com/6WG263Gpv5 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 17, 2024

In the video, which was shot by a USA Today reporter, you can hear Trump addressing the crowd. According to the reporter, the video was taken one hour after Trump started speaking.

This is more of Trump’s attempt to gaslight the nation. What you see and hear, you really didn’t see and hear.

The venue wasn’t sold out. There were empty spaces and seats, and people left while Trump was still talking, because even his biggest fans have their limits and probably better things to do with their Saturday evenings than watch the ex-president run through his list of grievances endlessly for hours on end.