Trump’s Approval Rating Is Now Lower Than When He Lost To Biden

Trump’s approval rating is nearly ten points lower than polling around election day when he lost to Joe Biden in 2020.

The Washington Post reported on the latest ABC News/Washington Post Poll:

But when asked whether they had a favorable or unfavorable view of Trump and Harris “as a person,” Trump does worse than Harris. Views of the vice president split almost evenly, with 45 percent expressing a favorable impression and 44 percent an unfavorable one. Trump is net-negative 22 points on favorability, with 35 percent viewing him favorably and 57 percent unfavorably.

Right around election day in 2020, Trump’s approval rating was an average across all polls at 44.6%.

Trump is currently almost ten points lower than when he lost to Biden .

Republicans don’t want to live in this reality, but the GOP’s biggest problem is that the majority of Americans don’t like their candidate. The American people, in large majorities, don’t like Trump.

There are a lot of different ways to measure the degree to which Trump is fading in the presidential race, but his personal approval rating is a yardstick that has been used for decades.

Even when Americans were dying in the middle of his bungled pandemic response, Donald Trump was more popular as voters were going to the polls than he is today.

Voters were going to settle for Trump because he was their only other option once the Biden age narrative took hold, but the vast majority of them never wanted Trump back. Once Democrats offered a viable alternative, increasing majorities of voters are rejecting Trump, who appears to be a candidate that they never wanted in the first place.