DNC Projects Project 2025 HQ On To Trump Tower Chicago

Since Trump’s campaign has set up a shop at Trump’s Chicago hotel for the Democratic convention, the DNC is projecting a sign reading Project 2025 HQ onto the building.

Here is what Trump’s hotel looks like now:

📍Chicago The DNC projects “Project 2025 HQ” onto Trump Tower in downtown Chicago on the eve of the Democratic National Convention pic.twitter.com/1JrkyidP33 — Alex Tabet (@AlexanderTabet) August 19, 2024

Project 2025 is a massive political liability for Trump , which is why he and his campaign have tried to run away from it, even though 140 former Trump administration staffers worked on the policy blueprint for a potential second Trump term.

Democrats are not going to allow Trump off of the hook for his extremist agenda that includes among other things banning abortion and birth control, getting rid of the civil service, a mass deportation of tens of millions of immigrants, and using the military against American citizens who protest.

Trump wants to make Project 2025 disappear, but it won’t be that easy. The American people have seen what a second Trump term would look like and they are literally branding Trump with anti-freedom agenda.