Eric Swalwell’s Trump Attack Ad Is Must See

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) partnered with Hollywood producers for a Trump attack ad running on TikTok and it has a great message.

A mom is getting her little girl off to school and says, “I love you. Have a great day at school.”

The school bus pulls up and it is Donald Trump as the bus driver who says, “Dictator on day one. There will have to be some form of punishment for women. Roe versus Wade was terminated. Fire, fury, bloodbath. Now get in.”

The mom hears all of this and tells her daughter, “You know what, honey? I’m gonna drive you today. Besides, can a convicted felon even drive a school

bus?”

The ad closes with a voiceover asking, If you wouldn’t trust him with your kid, why would you trust him with your country?”

Watch the ad:

“If you wouldn’t trust him with your kid, why would you trust him with your country.” pic.twitter.com/4kjn8ilfZp — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 19, 2024



Whether it is Evangelicals for Harris or ads appealing to parents of young children, Donald Trump is being pushed back against in a more coordinated way than in 2016 or even 2020.

The message in this ad is that Trump can’t be trusted, and the ex-president would be in charge of the safety and future of the nation’s kids, if he returned to the White House. Anyone who values their family’s future should not want Donald Trump anywhere near the Oval Office.

The country knows what Trump is, and a majority of voters are showing little interest in a White House sequel.