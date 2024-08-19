Evangelicals For Harris Devastate Trump With New Ad

Evangelicals For Harris have released a new ad that is that warns evangelicals not to worship false prophets then plays clips of Trump.

Journalist David Brody posted:

Evangelicals For Harris is releasing their second media spot in as many weeks, this time using biblical text in 1 John 4 that mentions false prophets and how Christians are to, “test the spirits to see if they are from God.” The implication and context are pretty clear: they want Evangelicals to ask themselves if Trump fits the characteristics of a false prophet.

Video:

EXCLUSIVE: Evangelicals For Harris Use ‘False Prophet ‘ Bible Passage in Provocative New Ad Against Trump Evangelicals For Harris is releasing their second media spot in as many weeks, this time using biblical text in 1 John 4 that mentions false prophets and how Christians are… pic.twitter.com/znogvXFBb2 — David Brody (@DBrodyReports) August 19, 2024

It is important to keep in mind who the Evangelicals for Harris are targeting with these ads. The Harris evangelicals are looking to reach that percentage of evangelicals who are not hardcore Trump supporters. Polling shows that about 25% of Trump’s evangelical support is persuadable.

These are the evangelicals that if they moved away from Trump would cost him the election, according to Brody.

The coalitions for Harris is smart, and they won’t stop until Trump is defeated.