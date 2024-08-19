James Comer’s Impeachment Report Actually Exonerates Joe Biden

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) issued a report on his Biden impeachment investigation that contained no recommendation for impeachment or articles of impeachment.

James Comer Closes Up His Biden Impeachment Fiasco

This is how the summary of Comer’s impeachment report ends:

Given considerable Member interest in the status of the inquiry and to correct false and misleading assertions, this report presents the state of evidence as gathered to date in the House’s impeachment inquiry. The inquiry continues as the Committees develop evidence and obtain access to information. The Committees continue to seek relevant documents and testimony.

Subpoenas to various entities remain outstanding. Whistleblowers continue to provide incriminating evidence of the Administration’s special treatment for the President’s son. The Constitution’s remedy for a President’s flagrant abuse of office is clear: impeachment by the House of Representatives and removal by the Senate. Despite the cheapening of the impeachment power by Democrats in recent years, the House’s decision to pursue articles of impeachment must not be made lightly. As such, this report endeavors to present the evidence gathered to date so that all Members of the House may assess the extent of President Biden’s corruption.

Comer makes the case that Biden committed impeachable offenses but doesn’t say what those offenses are, submit articles of impeachment, or recommend that the House pursue impeachment.

In other words, Biden did nothing wrong, but Comer is trying to make it look like Biden did something wrong.

Jamie Raskin Says Comer’s Report Exonerates Biden

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “What do you call a hellbent 20-month impeachment drive whose managers finally just dissolve into compulsive repetition of thoroughly discredited and meaningless accusations? I would call it a complete exoneration of the target of their pathetic attacks—President Joe Biden. Every lie, distortion and dirty trick thrown at Joe Biden in the 118th Congress has sharply boomeranged and imploded, making our Republican colleagues look inept and absurd. Their compulsive flailing about has not only proven, once more, that President Biden committed no wrongdoing, much less an impeachable crime, but has paradoxically vindicated President Biden’s essential honor and decency.”

If Biden did commit impeachable offenses, why wouldn’t Comer draft impeachment articles and recommend impeachment?

The reason is that President Biden did not commit any impeachable offenses. The whole investigation was a stunt intended to harm the President in an election year, but now that Biden is no longer a candidate, Comer is folding up his circus tent and instead investigating Tim Walz’s military service.

Comer has turned the House Oversight Committee into an arm of the Trump campaign, and it will be a great day for America in January 2025 when Democrats are sworn in as the new majority and the likes of James Comer and Jim Jordan are no longer in power.