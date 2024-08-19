Mallory McMorrow Brings Out Project 2025 And Reads It at the Democratic Convention

Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow brought a copy of Project 2025 to the 2024 Democratic convention saying, “Tonight, I want to tell you about just one aspect of project 2025: Its plan to turn Donald Trump into a dictator.”

Transcript: Hello. Oh, I’m Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow. And this, this is project 2025.

Now, over the next four nights, you are going to hear a lot about what is in this 900 page document. Why? Because this is the Republican blueprint for a second Trump term. That’s right. They went ahead and wrote down all the extreme things that Donald Trump wants to do in the next four years. And then they just tweeted it out, putting it out on the internet for everybody to read.

So we read it. And whatever you think it might be, it is so much worse.

Tonight, I want to tell you about just one aspect of Project 2025. Its plan to turn Donald Trump into a dictator. Ok. Right here on page 535 it says, quote, reissue Trump’s schedule f executive order to permit discharge of non-performing employees.

Now, that doesn’t sound that scary. Right. But here’s what it actually means in plain English. If Donald Trump gets back into the White House, he’s going to fire civil servants like intelligence officers, engineers and even federal prosecutors, if he decides that they don’t serve his personal agenda.

Mallory McMorrow is one of many Democratic talents of a new generation who understand how to communicate. She didn’t get bogged down in legalese or policy explainers. She got right to the meat of the issue and translated it for regular people, including punctuating the point that Donald Trump will be a dictator and that will look like doing things like firing federal prosecutors who do not serve the convicted felon’s personal whims.

Now, you might be asking yourself the next logical question: How can a democracy survive under a convicted felon dictator who has personal beefs not only with federal prosecutors, but judges and their families and juries and witnesses who have told the truth about him? And the answer is: It cannot.

And that is why there is so much at stake in the 2024 election. Make sure you and your loved ones are registered to vote at vote.gov.