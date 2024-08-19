Trump Is Hitting The Road During The Democratic Convention And It Will Be A Disaster

The Trump campaign is sending their aged and incoherent candidate out for daily events where he is supposed to stick to one topic, and it will be a disaster.

Kristen Holmes of CNN reported:

I’m just going to run through Trump’s schedule. He’s going to be in York, Pennsylvania talking about the economy Tuesday. He’s going to be in Howell, Michigan, which is a suburb of Detroit to droit talking about safety Wednesday, he is going to be in Asheboro, North Carolina Thursday. He’s going to be just south of Tucson on the border in Arizona. And then Friday, he has a rally in Glendale, Arizona, as well as a small event in Las Vegas.

Now, all of these other than that rally on Friday or being called internally messaging events, that means they are smaller crowds, smaller venues, and they are set to focus on one topic. Obviously this coming as allies themselves have encouraged Donald Trump to stay on message and you can see up there those are the themes of each various day make America wealthy, make America safe, make America strong, secure, make America great again. Whether or not Donald Trump can do it, that of course is the big question.

Video:

The Trump campaign is sending Trump around the country this week with messaging events where he is supposed to stick to a single topic to try to take attention away from the Democrats. This is going to be ugly. pic.twitter.com/OyB0mLQKSV — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 19, 2024

Trump has already shown that he can’t stay on message. Putting him in smaller venues with a script was tried both at his speech in North Carolina and at his press conference and the strategy failed because Donald Trump’s brain is incapable of staying on a singular topic.

It has gotten so bad that his most devoted fans are walking out on his speeches while he is still talking.

This is going to be a disaster, and a gift to Democrats. The more voters see Trump, the less they like him.

America wants to move on, but Donald Trump isn’t getting the message.