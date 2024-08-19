Trump Is Stressing Out Over Kamala Harris’s Popularity

Trump has been triggered by the crowd sizes that she is drawing and now he is worrying about how many people will watch her convention speech.

Rolling Stone reported:

In recent days, according to two sources familiar with the matter, the notoriously ratings-fixated former president has been asking some of his media and political allies what they think the Democratic convention’s TV ratings will be like. In these private moments, Trump has been sure to stress that the viewership he pulled for his televised acceptance speech on the final night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last month was “tremendous,” and that he feels it is unlikely Vice President Harris will be able to top his numbers on the evening she gives her big speech.

Trump won’t be able to handle it if Kamala Harris draws bigger crowds and bigger TV ratings.

Trump thinks that all of these things are measurements of political success. They aren’t, but things like crowd size and TV ratings do indicate the level of enthusiasm and interest that people have in a candidate.

Donald Trump has gone from thinking that he had the election won to now sweating over whether or not Kamala Harris will pull in more viewers than his convention speech. You remember Trump’s convention speech, right? It is the one that put members of the audience to sleep.

Trump doesn’t draw the eyeballs that he used to, and he should be worried because Kamala Harris is on the rise and it would not be a surprise if she blows past him this week.