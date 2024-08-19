Trump Responds To Voters Being Sick Of Him With Daily Press Briefings During DNC

Polling is showing that voters are tired of Donald Trump, so the ex-president has responded by planning for his campaign to hold daily press briefings during the Democratic convention.

S.V. Date of HuffPost posted:

BREAKING — The Trump campaign will be holding daily press briefings during the Democratic convention at … Trump’s hotel in Chicago. Meaning that the DNC is also a $$$ opportunity for the coup-attempting criminal former president. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 18, 2024



Trump’s personal approval rating has plunged to 35%. Poling shows that Harris leads Trump on having the physical and mental stamina to be president. Harris has taken leads in many of the battleground states and nationally.

It is clear that a majority of voters are tired of Donald Trump , so instead of cutting the dramatics down. Trump is amping up his appearances and giving America more of exactly what they don’t want.

Trump’s campaign is trying to crash the Democratic convention and take attention away from VP Harris.

Every decision that Trump has been making since Harris entered the race has been a bad one. It will be interesting to see if any networks outside of Fox News and Newsmax will even bother with them.

The press events are not about answering questions, but getting attention. It is good for voters to see how bad Trump’s decline is, but the press should not take attention away from Democrats because Trump feels needy.

Americans are sick of Donald Trump, so the ex-president is going to be in their face even more, which sounds like a recipe for electoral disaster.