Trump Tried To Steal Attention From Kamala Harris And It Was A Train Wreck

Trump is supposed to be touring the country during the Democratic convention, delivering policy speeches, but his first attempt in Pennsylvania was a train wreck.

The campaign put a script into Trump’s teleprompter and chained him to the podium as they promised that these were messaging speeches, but the message they delivered was not good.

Instead of staying on the topic, Trump veered off and spent minutes going over James Comer’s bogus impeachment report and attacking Joe Biden:

When Trump tried to read from the script and ad lib, things got garbled:

Trump’s repeated his lie that he reduce energy prices by 50% in his first year back in office:

As expected, Trump couldn’t stay on topic or make sense.

Even worse for Republicans was the fact that teleprompter Trump showed up. Teleprompter Trump is the version of Donald Trump that makes it clear when he doesn’t like reading a speech by delivering it in the most dull and monotone way possible.

If this is the best that the Trump campaign can do to try to get a little bit of attention this week, they are in big trouble because the idea of propping up Donald Trump and putting him in front of the cameras to sound an old lunatic is only helping Kamala Harris.

