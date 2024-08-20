DOJ Investigation Requested Into Trump Trying To Illegally Block Gaza Ceasefire

After PBS reported that Donald Trump has been talking to Netanyahu to kill a Gaza ceasefire deal, a request for investigation into Trump violating the Logan Act was filed with the DOJ.

Here is the video of PBS reporting that Trump is talking to Netanyahu to delay a ceasefire:

Am I the only one who caught this last night at the #DNC? pic.twitter.com/eiSghREKyw — David Carroll 🦣 (@profcarroll) August 20, 2024

American Muckrakers asked the DOJ and State Department to investigate Trump’s potential Logan Act violation:

NEW: We've filed a request with @StateDept & @TheJusticeDept to investigate @realDonaldTrump for violations of the Logan Act by negotiating with PM Netanyahu on behalf of the US. That is illegal and got @GenFlynn in a heap of trouble. pic.twitter.com/SE3UKnV4lo — American Muckrakers (@AmericanMuck) August 20, 2024

It is illegal for private citizens to negotiate on behalf of the US government without the authorization of the government. Unless Biden asked Trump to talk to Netanyahu any side deal that Trump is trying to get that delay a Gaza ceasefire until after he took office, if he wins the election, would be illegal.

Trump is in his buddy Bibi’s ear because the ex-president knows that a Gaza ceasefire would help VP Harris in the election.

What Netanyahu is doing by listening to Trump and potentially conspiring with the ex-president is a form of foreign election interference.

Trump and Netanyahu are two brothers in crime who don’t want to see Kamala Harris who has taken a much more public pro-Gaza stance become president.

The ex-president is using all of his dirty tricks to try to game the electorate to return to the White House. What Trump is reportedly doing, if it is true, is criminal, and it deserves a full federal investigation.