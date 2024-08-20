Kamala Harris Has Raised An Astounding $500 Million In 4 Weeks

Democrats have stepped up big for Kamala Harris, as she has reportedly raised roughly $500 million in the four weeks since she launched her presidential campaign.

Jeff Mason of Reuters posted the scoop:

SCOOP: Team @KamalaHarris has raised around $500 million since she entered the race four weeks ago, sources tell me and @nanditab1, an unprecedented campaign cash haul in a short amount of time.

A candidate has never raised that much money so quickly.

To put Harris’s eye popping total into context, Barack Obama raised $750 million for his entire presidential campaign over 21 months in 2008.

Trump raised $331 million in the second quarter of this year, while Kamala Harris raised $169 million more in one-third of the time.

Joe Biden raised $264 million in the second quarter of this year, but Kamala Harris almost doubled his amount in a month.

What Harris is doing has never been done before. She is a phenomenon, and if Democrats can keep her momentum going, she will shatter quarterly fundraising records.

One of the best indicators of support is the number of small donors a campaign has. People who donate to a campaign vote for that candidate.

Fundraising numbers aren’t just about the money. Fundraising is also an indirect measurement of the intensity of a candidate’s support.

As Trump’s lackluster campaign lumbers along, Kamala Harris is strapped to a rocket that could take her the whole way to the White House.