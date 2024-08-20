Kamala Harris challenges Trump to debate.

Kamala Harris Pulls Off A Mega Flex By Filling Up Trump’s Convention Site During The DNC

Over 15,000 people have packed the same venue that Trump used for the Republican convention for a Kamala Harris rally while the DNC is going on.

Donald Trump appeared to be addressing a smattering of people in a Michigan police department parking garage. It seemed like a parking garage because they were indoors and there were cars parked behind Trump.

Video:

Meanwhile, this was the scene moments ago in Milwaukee, Wisconsin:

It gets even better, Kamala Harris has filled up the site of the Republican convention:

Yes, Vice President Harris is making a quick trip to Milwaukee to address voters and then she is heading back to the Democratic convention in time for her husband’s speech tonight.

Harris made it clear that she is holding the rally because there is no time to waste in the compressed campaign. It is also damn impressive that she has sold arenas supporting her in two different cities at the same time.

Trump spent his convention falling asleep as people praised him. Trump didn’t hold any campaign events once the convention started.

Vice President Harris appears to be still gaining momentum, and if Republicans aren’t careful, she could be a juggernaut by Election Day.

