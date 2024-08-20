Kamala Harris Pulls Off A Mega Flex By Filling Up Trump’s Convention Site During The DNC

Over 15,000 people have packed the same venue that Trump used for the Republican convention for a Kamala Harris rally while the DNC is going on.

Donald Trump appeared to be addressing a smattering of people in a Michigan police department parking garage. It seemed like a parking garage because they were indoors and there were cars parked behind Trump.

Video:

Trump rambles about being shot at and claims that tariffs are the reason why he gets shot at. Trump is making no sense, and if this tour continues by Friday, all that will be left is a combover and a pile of orange makeup. pic.twitter.com/wpRSiWWn5F — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 20, 2024

Meanwhile, this was the scene moments ago in Milwaukee, Wisconsin:

No, rally crowds do not equal winning. But this is Milwaukee a few minutes ago. I’ve been in and around political events for a long time, and believe me – this is WILD. pic.twitter.com/aTeb4R7x9f — Matt Bennett (@ThirdWayMattB) August 21, 2024

It gets even better, Kamala Harris has filled up the site of the Republican convention:

The Harris campaign says more than 15,000 people are in attendance at the Milwaukee rally tonight at the Fiserv Forum, the same space where the RNC was held. The crowd is cheering and enthusiastic as they just watched Gov Walz’s speech and are watching the DNC roll call. pic.twitter.com/fPXeBwCRRT — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 21, 2024

Yes, Vice President Harris is making a quick trip to Milwaukee to address voters and then she is heading back to the Democratic convention in time for her husband’s speech tonight.

Harris made it clear that she is holding the rally because there is no time to waste in the compressed campaign. It is also damn impressive that she has sold arenas supporting her in two different cities at the same time.

Trump spent his convention falling asleep as people praised him. Trump didn’t hold any campaign events once the convention started.

Vice President Harris appears to be still gaining momentum, and if Republicans aren’t careful, she could be a juggernaut by Election Day.