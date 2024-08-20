Former Trump Press Secretary Speaks At Democratic Convention To Endorse Kamala Harris

Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham spoke at the Democratic convention to denounce her ex-boss and endorse Kamala Harris.

I wasn’t just a Trump supporter. I was a true believer. I was one of his closest advisers. The Trump family became my family. I spent Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s all at Mar-a-Lago. I saw him when the cameras were off behind closed doors.

Trump mocks his supporters. He calls them basement dwellers. On a hospital visit one time when people were dying in the ICU. He was mad that the cameras were not watching him. He has no empathy, no morals, and no fidelity to the truth. He used to tell me it doesn’t matter what you say, Stephanie say it enough and people will believe you, but it does matter what you say is matter and what you don’t say matters. On January 6th. I asked Melania if we could at least tweet that while peaceful protest is the right of every American, there’s no place for lawlessness or violence. She replied with one word. No.

I became the first senior staffer to resign that day of the insanity any longer. When I was press secretary, I got skewered for never holding a White House briefing. It’s because unlike my boss, I never wanted to stand at that podium and lie now, here I am behind a podium advocating for a Democrat because I love my country more than my party. Kamala Harris tells the truth. She respects the American people and she has my vote.

There is a reason why there were no ex-Kamala Harris staffers disavowing her at Trump’s convention. There are literally dozens of former Trump staffers who are warning that he can’t be returned to the White House.

Grisham’s endorsement isn’t intended to sway the hard core red hat wearing crowd. Her endorsement is meant for those roughly 20% of Trump voters who may not like him and are persuadable.

The point also is that unlike the cult like following of Donald Trump, Kamala Harris is assembling a broad coalition that reflects all parts of the political spectrum. Former presidential press secretaries don’t appear at opposing party conventions to warn about their former boss, so when one does, America should pay attention.