Trump Shows Signs Of Mental Decline While Trying To Campaign In Michigan

Donald Trump tried to campaign in Michigan, but his voice and physical appearance were weak, and the ex-president repeated stories that he had just told.

Trump sounded weak and frail and also was supposed by talking about crime, but lost his train of thought and start talking about a coup against Joe Biden:

Trump also claimed that tariffs are the reason why people shoot at him:

Trump showed signs of his mental decline by repeating a story that he had just told ten minutes or so earlier:

It was clear that Donald Trump didn’t want to be out campaign in what looked like the parking garage for a local police station. Trump had no energy or vigor at all. The original plan was that the ex-president was supposed to be at his private club all week. Trump said that he had no intentions of holding any campaign events until the end of the Democratic convention.

Trump is showing that he doesn’t have the physical or mental stamina to campaign for back to back days.

It is becoming clear that the reason why Donald Trump didn’t campaign a lot during the Republican primary or when he was running against President Biden is because the ex-president can’t.

Donald Trump can’t stay on message. He can’t keep a coherent thought in his head. Trump looked and sounded tired in Michigan. His energy is gone. This isn’t 2016 anymore , and with Joe Biden out of the race, it is becoming more difficult for his campaign to hide Trump’s decline.

