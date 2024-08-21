Barack And Michelle Obama Blow Trump’s Convention Away With 20 Million Viewers

Barack and Michelle Obama powered night two of the Democratic convention to a massive audience of 20.6 million viewers, which was nearly six million viewers more than night two of the Republican convention.

Variety reported:

Viewership of the Democratic National Convention spiked slightly on its second night, reaching an average of 20.6 million viewers on Tuesday after Monday hit 20 million.

Like the night before, networks included in Nielsen’s measurement are ABC, CBS, NBC, Scripps News, CNN, CNNe, FOX Business, FOX News Channel, MSNBC, Newsmax, NewsNation and PBS.

…

20 million viewers tuned in to watch the Democratic National Convention across networks on Monday, according to Nielsen.

This puts Night 1 of the DNC above each of the first three nights of last months Republican National Convention, which reached 18.1 million, 14.8 million and 18 million viewers, respectively. The final night of the RNC, which featured a speech from Donald Trump , averaged 25.4 million viewers and peaked with 28.4 million.

There was no viewership dropoff for the Democrats between night one and night two. Donald Trump’s convention lost almost 4 million viewers over the first two nights, but Democrats have grown their audience from night to night, which is a very good sign in terms of public interest in the ticket.

Democrats are probably going to draw more viewers than Republicans on night three as well given that Tim Walz is much more popular than JD Vance.

Everyone is waiting for the speech on Thursday night when Vice President Harris delivers her acceptance speech. Trump already worries that Harris will put up big numbers for her speech.

So far, the enthusiasm shown in fundraising and the polls is also reflected in the convention’s television ratings.