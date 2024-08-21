Beyonce Sends Trump A Cease And Desist Letter Over His Illegal Use Of Freedom

Beyonce has sent Donald Trump a cease and desist letter after the ex-president used her track “Freedom” in a video.

Billboard reported:

Beyoncé‘s record label and music publisher have sent a cease-and-desist to Donald Trump‘s presidential campaign over its use of the megastar’s song “Freedom” in a social media video, Billboard has confirmed. The news was first reported by Rolling Stone.

In the offending clip, which was posted to Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung‘s X account, “Freedom” plays over footage of the Republican presidential candidate stepping off a plane.

…

The Harris-Walz campaign’s use of the track, including in multiple campaign ads and at the Democratic National Convention, has been done with Beyoncé’s permission.

Trump has been using music without permission or licensing for years. Trump has run afoul of Neil Young, the estate of Isaac Hayes, the Rolling Stones, Celine Dion, Aerosmith, and many, many others.

However, taking the theme song of the Kamala Harris campaign and messing with Beyonce is a mistake that he could seriously regret. If there is one power couple in music that anyone should think twice about screwing around with, it’s Beyonce and Jay-Z.

The Trump campaign has gotten so desperate that they made have made the ultimate fatal mistake in crossing Beyonce.