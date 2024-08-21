Obama Jokes About Trump’s Small Penis In Convention Speech

Former President Barack Obama made a joke about Donald Trump’s small penis in a way that only he could get away with at the Democratic convention.

Watch Obama’s hands in the video below as he talks about Trump’s weird obsession with crowd sizes:

Obama said:

And as we gather here tonight the people who will decide this election are asking a very simple question, who will fight for me? Who’s thinking about my future, my children’s future, about our future together? One thing is for certain, Donald Trump is not losing sleep over that question.

Here is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. A constant stream of gripes, grievances that has been getting worse now that he is afraid to lose to Kamala. The childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd

sizes.

It just goes on and on and on. The other day I heard someone compare trump to the neighbor who keeps running his leaf blower outside of your window every minute of every day. Now, from a neighbor, that is exhausting. From a president, it’s just dangerous.

Obama made a joke about Trump’s lack of manhood, which has been confirmed by Stormy Daniels, and unfortunately for her, she would know, so it isn’t like Obama’s joke was an unsubstantiated rumor.

I can’t think of another political figure who could away with that joke, but point of the joke was to get into Trump’s head. The Harris campaign and Democrats have been very good at getting into Trump’s head.

The ex-president already has an inferiority complex when it comes to Obama, and now it just got one hundred times worse.