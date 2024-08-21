RFK Jr. Is Reportedly Dropping Out And Endorsing Trump

It is being reported that RFK Jr. is planning on dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Donald Trump.

ABC’s Jon Karl posted:

Bobby Kennedy plans to drop out of the presidential race and endorse Donald Trump, sources tell me and @AaronKatersky

“I will not confirm or deny that,” Kennedy just told me, adding this about @VP Harris and the Dem Convention: “I think it was a coronation, it’s not democracy”

Kennedy went on at length trashing Harris as someone

“without a single policy that anybody thinks isn’t ridiculous.”

When I asked Kennedy, who has most of his life as an environmental activist, about Trump saying global warming is a “hoax”, he told me, “I am not going to talk about Donald Trump with you.

Kennedy has plummeted in the polls since Kamala Harris became the Democratic nominee. His endorsement is not expected to help Trump, and it may actually hurt the ex-president as RFK Jr. makes JD Vance look normal by comparison.

The hilarious part of this is that RFK Jr. was a Steve Bannon idea to take votes away from Joe Biden , but it turned out the RFK Jr. hurt Trump. Kennedy recently tried to sell his endorsement to Trump in exchange for a job, but when that failed, weird dude RFK Jr. is now going to go away after endorsing Trump.