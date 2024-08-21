Former White House Staff Say Trump Called His Supporters Dirty, Disgusting, Basement Dwellers

After former press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Trump called his supporters basement dwellers, Olivia Troye added that the ex-president also called his fans dirty and disgusting.

Grisham at the DNC telling America what Trump thinks of his supporters:

Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham said, “I am behind a podium advocating for a Democrat, and that’s because I love my country more than my party. Kamala Harris tells the truth. She respects the American people and she has my vote.” pic.twitter.com/4TvUMN3ISc — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 20, 2024

Former Pence aide Olivia Troye added to Grisham’s comments, “I was in the room when he said, I don’t want to shake hands with those dirty people, those disgusting people. So I think you have his former press secretary is saying, this is what he thinks of his supporters. I personally detest the fact that he speaks of him in that way. That so disrespectful. And what I think what really breaks my heart is just how much they rally around someone who really just doesn’t care about them, like has complete disregard, has no identification with the middle class or the working class.”

Video of Troye:

Olivia Troye tells @Acosta that the story about Trump being upset that the cameras were not on him when he visited an ICU was after the El Paso Walmart mass shooting, ” She’s talking about the day of the El Paso shooting.” pic.twitter.com/G3p0jtjICC — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 21, 2024

Donald Trump hates his supporters, and the contrast with how Kamala Harris treats her supporters was clear when one of the attendees at her Milwaukee rally became ill during her speech.

Video of Harris:

After someone needs medical attention at her rally, Kamala Harris says, “This is who we are. This is what we are about, looking out for each other. We care about each other.” You would never hear this at a Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/8n6yjIEJdS — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 21, 2024

The Vice President said as people tried to help the medics get to the person in distress, “This is who we are. This is what we are about, looking out for each other. We care about each other.”

How candidate treats their supporters provides insight into how they would treat the nation, and America deserves better than Donald Trump.