Trump Tells Crowd MAGA Rallies Will Move To Venezuela If Kamala Harris Wins

Trump told his crowd in North Carolina that he will hold future rallies in Venezuela if Kamala Harris wins the election.

Trump said:

They go to Caracas, they take all of their gang members, their killers, their drug dealer, their murderers, and they’re putting them into the united States. And their crime is down 72 president. Next time what we’ll do, we’ll have our next little gathering in Venezuela because it will be much safer than being in our country. If these people win, you’re not going to have any meetings or anything, there’ll be chaos in our country.

Video:

Trump tells North Carolina crowd that future MAGA rallies will be held in Venezuela if Kamala Harris wins, " Next time what we'll do, we'll have our next little gathering in Venezuela because it will be much safer than being in our country." pic.twitter.com/dsRbG8HpaU — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 21, 2024

For someone who keeps threatening to shut down the Southern Border, Trump certainly likes to fantasize about fleeing across it.

Does Trump know that Venezuela has an extradition treaty with the United States? He can’t escape his criminal trials by fleeing to Venezuela if that is his plan. I also can’t ever see Trump leaving the country.

It is just so happens that when Donald Trump thinks of the worst places on earth, he thinks of places without white people.

Trump keeps threatening to flee the country if he loses, which just gives Democrats more reasons to show up and vote.