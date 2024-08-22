Boomerang: Demoted Ronny Jackson Reminded of the Social Stigma of His Stolen Valor

Republicans can’t help scoring goals for the other team these days. The latest moment of self-own came as the party led by the accused draft dodger tried to falsely accuse Democratic Governor Tim Walz of “stolen valor,” but did so by… stealing valor.

Texas Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson, who is best known for his fawning fan fic about Donald Trump’s “health” and subsequent letter about the assassination attempt when he was not the treating physician and his medical license had already reportedly expired, used to be a former rear admiral in the U.S. Navy, but he was demoted.

Jackson was demoted in 2022 by the Navy following a damaging Pentagon inspector general’s report that substantiated allegations about his inappropriate behavior as a White House physician that also found Jackson engaged in inappropriate behaviors, including drinking on the job as an admiral.

This demotion carries significant financial burden and social stigma in military circles according to the Texas Tribune, “Jackson is now a retired Navy captain, those people said — a demotion that carries significant financial burden in addition to the social stigma of stripped rank in military circles.”

They also pointed out back in March of 2024 that ex-president Donald Trump “and other Republicans have also continued to publicly describe Jackson using his former rank; it’s unclear if they were aware of his demotion.

So, none of these folks are using the proper rank for Jackson who lose his rank due to a demotion, but they are trying to hold Walz to account for using a rank he earned but failed to complete the coursework for.

Jackson is not an admiral anymore. He is now a captain.

Being demoted did not change the way Jackson signed the Republican letter, “Ronny Jackson, U.S. Representative (TX-13); Rear Admiral – U.S. Navy (Ret.).”

In fact, Jackson is still using this stolen valor on his official congressional website, “As a retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral….”

So progressive group VoteVets blasted the demoted Republican, “@RonnyJacksonTX- you were demoted from Rear Admiral to Captain – why are YOU committing stolen valor for claiming you’re a retired flag officer?”

Ronny Jackson is the exact kind of person Donald Trump will shove into the federal government to replace decent, non-partisan civil servants if he wins in 2024.

After all, Jackson had to withdraw from consideration as Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs after allegations that he had “fostered a hostile work environment and behaved improperly while serving as the top doctor leading the White House medical unit.”

The party that is led by a convicted felon who has been credibly accused of repeated draft dodging by the daughter of the physician who excused Donald Trump from the draft by citing “bone spurs” seems to have not only no shame, but also a humiliation kink.

Tim Walz used a rank he earned of command sergeant major in the Army National Guard, but for which he failed to complete the proper paperwork. That’s nothing like having your rank stripped from you due to dishonorable behavior, as happened to Ronny Jackson, who also plays at being a licensed physician when he is reportedly not one.

Republicans are desperately trying to swiftboat Tim Walz, because the former Coach is everything Republicans claim to be but are not. Tim Walz is a walking testimony to patriotism, love of neighbor and country, and care for one another. Tim Walz is so authentic that he didn’t care enough to do the paper work for his promotion that he earned through 24 years of service, because he is about the actual work.

As for standards of exactness, Jackson should know better than to demand that of others when he’s running around using a lapsed medical license and a false rank that was actively withdrawn by the military due to a demotion caused by his reckless behavior.

Ronny Jackson is a literal example of stolen valor. He is also the exact kind of person Donald Trump trusts with high positions, because he will lie for Trump and that is Trump’s only requirement.