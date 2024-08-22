Democratic Convention Has Trump Freaked Out As He Falls Apart In Arizona

Trump is so rattled by what is happening at the Democratic convention that he began a “border event” in Arizona by ranting about Biden not being in the race.

The stage was set. Sheriffs had just spoken about the border, but then Trump took the microphone and said:

This is a sad time for this country in many ways. You had a candidate. I was no fan of Joe Biden , but the way he was taken out was a coup. He got 14 million votes and the person running now got none. She was disgraced. She was figured out by the democrat voters. She never made it to Iowa. She was the first one out of approximately 22 people that were running for the Democrat nomination.

She never even made it to Iowa beautiful place, Iowa, but she didn’t, plenty of people did and Biden got 14 million votes. She got no votes and now she’s running against us.

Video:

Trump is so freaked out right now. This is how he started his “border event” in Arizona, “This is a sad time for this country in many ways. You had a candidate. I was no fan of Joe Biden, but the way he was taken out was a coup.” pic.twitter.com/cwB4maTlGO — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 22, 2024

What has Trump so freaked out?

The energy and enthusiasm at the Democratic convention has the ex-president terrified. He has gone in a month from predicting that he will win in a landslide to saying today that he thinks he’s winning in the polls.

Donald Trump sees what is happening at the Harris campaign events. He sees the Democratic convention, and he sees the polls. All of the energy and intensity in the election is on the side of the Democrats currently.

Trump knows that time is running out to stop Harris, but he can’t let go of the fact that Joe Biden is no longer in the race.

When Biden left, Donald Trump’s best chance of winning went with him, which is why the ex-president is so rattled.