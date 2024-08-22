Democrats Are Rolling As Tim Walz Draws 24% More Overnight Viewers Than JD Vance

Democrats have been drawing big audiences for their convention and that continued as Tim Walz drew 24% more overnight viewers than JD Vance.

Mike Mulvihill posted:

Overnight ratings for Night Three of the conventions. Seven networks combined:

DNC – 11.7 (9-11:45p)

RNC – 9.1 (10-11:30p)

Difference: 29%

We can also isolate the ratings for the speeches by the VP nominees, though the story doesn’t change much: Walz – 11.9 (11:15-11:45) Vance – 9.6 (10:45-11:30) Difference: 24%

Again, note that on the first two nights the viewership margin narrowed by 10+ % points from the overnights to the nationals. The overnights cited here reflect 44 major metros.

As we have seen, these numbers do narrow when the final ratings come out, but so far Democrats have drawn millions more viewers each night than their Republican counterparts.

Television viewership does not equal votes, but it shows increased interest in the candidate and the party.

The Harris message of positivity and turning the page is resonating. America does appear to want something new and different. A lot of people want sunshine and joy instead of the endless darkness and storm clouds that have been hanging over the nation’s collective head for as long as Donald Trump has been on the national scene.

Republicans don’t have the same excitement and intensity that Democrats have shown at their convention, and if that intensity translates to votes, it will likely mean victory for Harris and her party in November.