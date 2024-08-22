Fox News Pulled The Plug On Trump In Arizona

Trump was all over the place during his speech in Arizona to the point where Fox News cut off their coverage.

Video:

Fox cutting coverage on Trump’s speech pic.twitter.com/auueJQZ7nh — Acyn (@Acyn) August 22, 2024

Anyone watching knew that this Trump event was going to be especially rough when after he had local sheriffs speak about immigration and set up his remarks, Trump stepped up and started complaining about Biden leaving the race and Kamala Harris being the new Democratic nominee.

Trump would wildly veer between following his script and getting into insane conspiracy theories like Joe Biden cooked the jobs numbers.

Trump was so bad that even Fox News had to pull the plug.

Some presidential candidates when confronted with adversity in their campaign rise to the occasion, show the ability to lead, and win elections. Others fall apart, never recover, and get blown out.

Donald Trump is running out of time to get it back together.

How bad does a speech have to be that even Fox News execs look at it and make the call to pull the plug.

Things are getting so bad, and I suspect that viewers are starting to change the channel to such a degree that Fox News thought that it was in their best interest to get rid of Trump.