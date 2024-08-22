JD Vance campaigns in Georgia.

JD Vance’s Empty Parking Lot Tour Disastrously Rolls Into Georgia

JD Vance is supposed to campaign in battleground states, but he is mostly playing to empty parking lots, which continued in Georgia.

Vance complained that Tim Walz’s 15 minute DNC speech was too long:

Vance also got a smattering of applause when he attacked Walz’s service record:

It got even worse when Vance praised his wife’s RNC speech and then expecting applause said thank you, and only a few people clapped:

Vance’s solo campaign stops have been taking place either in empty parking lots, or at small VFW posts where the Republican VP candidate has no idea where he is and has to read it off of a card during a speech.
JD Vance has been a disaster on the campaign trail. He is the the least popular candidate in the presidential election and it shows. JD Vance can’t draw a crowd. His speeches are like poorly programmed AI, and weird doesn’t begin to describe his many issues when he tries to interact with human beings. Vance makes Ron DeSantis look smooth.

The fact that Trump thought Vance could step in and be president if necessary is a decision that should disqualify Trump from ever being president again.

