JD Vance’s Empty Parking Lot Tour Disastrously Rolls Into Georgia

JD Vance is supposed to campaign in battleground states, but he is mostly playing to empty parking lots, which continued in Georgia.

Vance complained that Tim Walz’s 15 minute DNC speech was too long:

JD Vance complains that Tim Walz’s 15-minute convention speech was too long, “By the time he spoke, everybody in Georgia was already in bed, and if you weren’t asleep at the beginning of the speech, you sure as hell were by the end.” pic.twitter.com/bmSMrtG9lM — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 22, 2024

Vance also got a smattering of applause when he attacked Walz’s service record:

Interestingly, JD Vance gets very little applause when he attacks Tim Walz’s military record. pic.twitter.com/4JYuYoKMms — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 22, 2024

It got even worse when Vance praised his wife’s RNC speech and then expecting applause said thank you, and only a few people clapped:

JD Vance compliments his wife’s speech at the Republican convention, and nobody applauded until he said thank you, and then like 2 people clapped, which, to be fair, might have been the entire audience. pic.twitter.com/EQtFcY6p75 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 22, 2024

Vance’s solo campaign stops have been taking place either in empty parking lots, or at small VFW posts where the Republican VP candidate has no idea where he is and has to read it off of a card during a speech.

JD Vance has been a disaster on the campaign trail. He is the the least popular candidate in the presidential election and it shows. JD Vance can’t draw a crowd. His speeches are like poorly programmed AI, and weird doesn’t begin to describe his many issues when he tries to interact with human beings. Vance makes Ron DeSantis look smooth.

The fact that Trump thought Vance could step in and be president if necessary is a decision that should disqualify Trump from ever being president again.