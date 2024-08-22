Kamala Harris May Have Just Become The Next President

Kamala Harris quickly introduced herself to the country and laid out a flowing hopeful vision for the country that sounded a lot like victory.

If you watch enough acceptance speeches, over time, it is possible to see who is likely to be elected and who is not. Some nominees rise to the moment on the biggest national stage, and others never seem to measure up.

Kamala Harris looked like a future president.

Here is the moment when Harris said Republicans are out of their minds on abortion:

Harris said Republicans are out of their minds on abortion: "And get this. Get this, he plans to create a national antiabortion coordinator. And force states to report on women's miscarriages and abortions. Simply put, they are out of their minds."

Harris mixed policy with a damning indictment of Trump .

This moment was devastating for Trump: “Just imagine Donald Trump with no guard rails. And how he would use the immense powers of the presidency of the United States. Not to improve your lives, not to strengthen our national security, but to serve the only client he has ever had, himself.”

Harris said: "Just imagine Donald Trump with no guard rails. And how he would use the immense powers of the presidency of the United States. Not to improve your lives, not to strengthen our national security, but to serve the only client he has ever had, himself."

Kamala Harris was in command of the speech and the room. She knew where she was going and unlike Trump she got there quickly. There was no one falling asleep in her convention hall.

The United Center was pure energy.

What Harris has that makes her so special is that can share her vision and get the people listening to lock in and see it too. Obama could do that, and like all of the successful candidates she has a personality.

Harris also has something that Trump doesn’t. She is authentic.

Given the manner in which Trump has collapsed since Joe Biden exited the presidential race, it is very possible that Kamala Harris just may have taken a big step toward becoming the next president.