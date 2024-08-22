Over 12,000 Pennsylvanians Have Signed Up To Volunteer For Kamala Harris Over The Last Week

Enthusiasm is turning into action in Pennsylvania, as over 12,000 Keystone Staters have volunteered for Kamala Harris over the past week.

Sean Kitchen of The Keystone posted:

Over 12,000 Pennsylvanians have signed up to volunteer for the Kamala Harris campaign within the past week according to the campaign. https://t.co/iuGbW1v8wc — Sean Kitchen (@pennslinger) August 23, 2024

That is a mindboggling number of volunteers for a campaign to get in a week, especially in a key battleground state like Pennsylvania.

Trump won Pennsylvania by a little more than 44,000 votes in 2016. Harris has picked up more than 25% of Trump’s margin of victory in the state in volunteers within the past week.

The Kamala Harris surge isn’t just donations and rally crowds. It is also volunteers. People who are going to be stuffing envelopes, going door to door, making phone calls, and contacting critical voters to make sure that they vote in 2024.

The best way for a campaign to make sure that a voter becomes a supporter is face to face contact.

In Pennsylvania, that contact will be happening. While Trump is being warned that he doesn’t have a ground game in the battleground states , Kamala Harris is deploying an army of volunteers because in an election this close, every vote counts.