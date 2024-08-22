After Suing Trump, Neil Young Gave Tim Walz Permission To Use Rockin’ In The Free World

Neil Young sued Donald Trump in 2020 to get him to stop using Rockin’ In The Free World at his rallies, but Young gave permission for Tim Walz to use the song at the Democratic convention.

Neil Young gave special permission to Tim Walz to use Rockin’ In The Free World at the Democratic convention. pic.twitter.com/iGKb6IT1s6 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 22, 2024

Neil Young’s problems with Trump stealing his music began with Trump’s presidential campaign announcement in 2015:



During his announcement that he is going to run for the Republican nomination, Donald Trump used Neil Young’s Rockin’ In The Free World. It is a safe bet that Trump both had no idea what the song means and didn’t get Young’s permission to use his music.

During a scripted moment during his speech, Trump announced that he was running for president, pointed skyward, and Rockin’ In The Free World began playing.

Since Trump loves to steal music from artists, he again illegally used Young’s music during the 2020 campaign, and Young sued Trump.

Currently, Beyonce has served Trump with a cease and desist letter because his campaign illegally used her song Freedom.

Neil Young sent an emphatic message to Trump and his campaign by allowing Walz to use Rockin’ In The Free World after he fought a legal battle to keep his song from being associated with Trump.