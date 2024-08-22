Trump Melts Down Over Josh Shapiro Not Endorsing Him

Trump attacked Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro with antisemitism after the governor did not praise him at the Democratic convention.

The ex-president posted on Truth Social:

The highly overrated Jewish Governor of the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, made a really bad and poorly delivered speech talking about freedom and fighting for Comrade Kamala Harris for President, yet she hates Israel and will do nothing but make its journey through the complexities of survival as difficult as possible, hoping in the end that it will fail.

Judge only by her actions! Yet Shapiro, for strictly political reasons, refused to acknowledge that I am the best friend that Israel, and the Jewish people, ever had. I have done more for Israel than any President, and frankly, I have done more for Israel than any person, and it’s not even close. Shapiro has done nothing for Israel, and never will. Comrade Kamala Harris, the Radical Left Marxist who stole the nomination from Crooked Joe, will do even less. Israel is in BIG trouble!

Trump’s insistence on having to label Shapiro and other Jewish Americans as Jewish each time that he talks about them is antisemitic.

It appears that Donald Trump was delusionally believing that Gov. Shapiro was going to take the stage at the Democratic convention and endorse him because Trump believes that being an apparent bigot makes him the best candidate for Jewish voters.

Trump thought that African-Americans, Hispanics, and Jewish voters were going to rush to the polls to vote for him.

The ex-president is clinging to that delusion as he is support crumbles with those groups.

It is telling that the corporate media, which, as a kneejerk reaction, defends Israel at all times, has nothing to say when Donald Trump launches an antisemitic attack on a popular swing-state governor.