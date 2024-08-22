Watch live as the Democratic convention concludes with Kamala Harris accepting the Democratic presidential nomination.
Video:
This is Harris’s night when she will have the attention of a large national audience as she takes the next step in what she hopes will be a successful sprint to the presidency. Don’t miss a second of this historic evening.
Latest posts by Jason Easley (see all)
- Over 12,000 Pennsylvanians Have Signed Up To Volunteer For Kamala Harris Over The Last Week - Thu, Aug 22nd, 2024
- Watch Live: Kamala Harris Makes History With Acceptance Speech - Thu, Aug 22nd, 2024
- Fox News Pulled The Plug On Trump In Arizona - Thu, Aug 22nd, 2024