Vice President Kamala Harris

Watch Live: Kamala Harris Makes History With Acceptance Speech

Watch live as the Democratic convention concludes with Kamala Harris accepting the Democratic presidential nomination.

Video:

This is Harris’s night when she will have the attention of a large national audience as she takes the next step in what she hopes will be a successful sprint to the presidency. Don’t miss a second of this historic evening.

Jason Easley
Tagged: , , ,

