After Fox News Kicked Him Out, Trump Called Into Newsmax To Keep Ranting

Fox News basically had to push Trump off the air, so the ex-president called into Newsmax to continue ranting and raving.

Fox News anchors were trying to get Trump to stop, as he was ranting about RFK Jr. and Joe Biden not being in the race:

Fox anchors struggle to end the interview as Trump rants and raves pic.twitter.com/KDcftqYVEO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2024

After he got kicked off of Fox News, Trump called into Newsmax to continue his unhinged rant where he invited the anchors to Venezuela with him:

Trump also admitted that he is losing on the abortion issue:

Trump with an interesting confession on abortion: “I’m not gonna say it’s an issue that leans toward us.” pic.twitter.com/HqPHVJGCye — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2024

This is now the third time that Trump has suggested that he is going to Venezuela, which suggests that he may have cut some sort of deal to flee the United States and not get extradited if he loses.

What is happening is that Trump watched Kamala Harris, realized that he can’t beat her, and is now in a total panic about what he is going to do next.

Trump was close to returning to the White House and making all of his criminal cases vanish. If he loses, Trump will probably face three federal trials, after Aileen Cannon’s dismissal of the charges in his classified documents case is overturned, so Trump went from looking like he was going to win to looking like he is going to lose in a month.

Harris is exposing all of Trump’s weaknesses. Trump has avoided daily campaigning until this week when the nation found out why. Trump has no energy, no stamina, no mental sharpness, and can’t stay on message. Trump has gotten progressively worse with each campaign stop.

Kamala Harris has unleashed a wave of energy and enthusiasm that Trump can’t match, so he ranting and raving on his favorite cable channels with no clue of what to do next.