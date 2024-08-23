Kamala Harris Crushes Trump In Convention Ratings

Kamala Harris drew millions more viewers than Donald Trump did for his convention acceptance speech.

Via: Deadline:

The final night of the Democratic National Convention, buoyed by a speech from Vice President Kamala Harris accepting the party’s presidential nomination, averaged 26.2M viewers on Thursday across 15 networks, according to Nielsen.

The audience grew to 28.9M viewers during Harris’ speech, which aired from around 10:31 p.m. to 11:11 p.m. ET.

On Night 4, the 18-34 demo averaged about 1.4M viewers, marking the first time during the convention that this demo’s audience has hit seven figures. The 35-54 demo saw 5.2M viewers, while the 55+ crowd once again made up the largest portion of the audience with nearly 19M.

The fact that Kamala Harris drew millions of younger viewers to her speech should set of alarm bells for Republicans, because if younger voters turnout, Democrats are going to do very well on election night.

The vast majority of convention viewers tend to be over 55 years old because this is the age group that remembers conventions as valuable political exercises.

Trump was worried that Kamala Harris would draw better convention ratings than he did, and he was right. Not even getting shot at and wearing a giant bandage on his ear was enough to help Trump draw more viewers.

Kamala Harris is the candidate with the enthusiasm and momentum . She is also the candidate with higher TV ratings.