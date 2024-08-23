Kamala Harris Speech Breaks Trump So Badly That He Melts Down On Fox

Donald Trump rushed to Fox News to vent, accidentally hit buttons on his phone, and sound completely panicked after Kamala Harris’s acceptance speech.

Trump frantically started making things up like saying that Kamala Harris will raise taxes four or five fold:

Trump is calling into Fox, lying, saying Harris is "going to give a tax increase of 4 to 5 times what people and companies are paying right now," and he seems to be accidentally pressing buttons on his phone while he speaks pic.twitter.com/5Wb4qSZ3C5 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 23, 2024

The craziest thing about Trump’s call into Fox was that he kept accidentally pressing buttons on his phone.

Fox hosts point out that Harris is having success, and Trump denies it:

Host: Polls show that she’s having some success Trump: She’s not having success. I’m having success pic.twitter.com/qy05z8qyx8 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 23, 2024

Trump is totally rattled. Why else would he call into Fox News unscheduled as soon as Harris’s speech ended if he wasn’t scared?

Donald Trump understands now that he is up against a political star that is 20 years younger than he is, and better at this.

Trump won’t say it publicly, but he is acting like a scared candidate who knows he is going to lose.

With her strong acceptance speech, Kamala Harris seems to have broken Donald Trump.