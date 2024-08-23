Kennedy Family Says RFK Jr. Betrayed Their Family Values By Endorsing Trump

The Kennedy family has released a statement saying that RFK Jr, betrayed Robert Kennedy, and the Kennedy family values by endorsing Trump.

Here is the statement:

I am sharing a personal statement that my family and I have made in response to my brother’s announcement. pic.twitter.com/j7vTTabNYZ — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) August 23, 2024

Here is a clip from the RFK Jr. announcement:

It is almost like Trump wrote this RFK Jr. speech, as he is using all of MAGA's talking points about Kamala Harris. According to RFK Jr., Harris's popularity has been orchestrated by the DNC. It is also the DNC who is trying to throw Trump in jail. pic.twitter.com/YrKKtcMptZ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 23, 2024

RFK Jr. also claimed that he and Trump are aligned on many issues, and that Democrats conspired against him and his campaign.

Whether the cause is drugs, mental illness, or brain worms, it is sad to a person who is clearly not well being exploited for political gain. What RFK Jr. did goes against the values that are at the core of the Kennedy family. For generations, the Kennedys have stood for democracy, freedom, and fought for the American people.

It must pain them to see their family name associated with an anti-democracy fascist.

RFK Jr.’s endorsement is not likely to help Trump. Kennedy’s support had virtually evaporated, and what little following he had left was expected to splinter and go to many different candidates.

The Kennedy family made it clear that the RFK Jr. endorsement doesn’t reflect their views or values.