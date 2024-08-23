RFK Jr endorses Trump.

Kennedy Family Says RFK Jr. Betrayed Their Family Values By Endorsing Trump

The Kennedy family has released a statement saying that RFK Jr, betrayed Robert Kennedy, and the Kennedy family values by endorsing Trump.

Here is the statement:

Here is a clip from the RFK Jr. announcement:

RFK Jr. also claimed that he and Trump are aligned on many issues, and that Democrats conspired against him and his campaign.

Whether the cause is drugs, mental illness, or brain worms, it is sad to a person who is clearly not well being exploited for political gain. What RFK Jr. did goes against the values that are at the core of the Kennedy family. For generations, the Kennedys have stood for democracy, freedom, and fought for the American people.

It must pain them to see their family name associated with an anti-democracy fascist.

RFK Jr.’s endorsement is not likely to help Trump. Kennedy’s support had virtually evaporated, and what little following he had left was expected to splinter and go to many different candidates.

The Kennedy family made it clear that the RFK Jr. endorsement doesn’t reflect their views or values.

